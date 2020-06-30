Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) versus Spindle (NASDAQ:SPDL) Head-To-Head Review

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) and Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Collectors Universe and Spindle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collectors Universe 0 0 0 0 N/A Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Collectors Universe and Spindle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collectors Universe 14.02% 50.87% 23.46% Spindle N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Collectors Universe shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Collectors Universe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Spindle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Collectors Universe has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spindle has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Collectors Universe and Spindle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collectors Universe $72.45 million 4.56 $9.98 million N/A N/A Spindle $80,000.00 0.14 -$3.13 million N/A N/A

Collectors Universe has higher revenue and earnings than Spindle.

Summary

Collectors Universe beats Spindle on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles. The company also publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for collectibles and high-value assets that are accessible on its Websites; operates an online market for graded collectible coins for dealers on subscription basis; and promotes, manages, and operates the Long Beach Coin shows. It serves dealers, collectors, retail buyers, and sellers of the collectibles. Collectors Universe, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Spindle

Spindle, Inc. provides merchant and consumer-facing commerce solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers payment processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway; and acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company is based in Mesa, Arizona.

