Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $603.22

Cohort PLC (LON:CHRT)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $603.22 and traded as low as $519.53. Cohort shares last traded at $540.00, with a volume of 13,282 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 561.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 603.22.

Cohort Company Profile (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company manufactures and sells equipment and systems in the areas of tactical communications and naval communications for defense community; and provides system engineering and project management services, such as electronic warfare operational support, information management as a service, digital forensic, training support, and strategic system services.

