CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 558.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 117,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.95% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 735.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 559.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 604,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 512,588 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 774.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 57.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut CIM Commercial Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut CIM Commercial Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market cap of $146.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.34. CIM Commercial Trust Corp has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $69.31.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. CIM Commercial Trust had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 44.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust Corp will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is currently -60.00%.

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

