China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) and Gopher Protocol (NASDAQ:GOPH) Financial Review

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) and Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs alerts:

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gopher Protocol has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs and Gopher Protocol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs 0 0 0 0 N/A Gopher Protocol 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs and Gopher Protocol’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs $14.40 million 0.98 -$3.82 million N/A N/A Gopher Protocol $51.57 million 0.07 -$51.77 million N/A N/A

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gopher Protocol.

Profitability

This table compares China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs and Gopher Protocol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs N/A N/A N/A Gopher Protocol -80.22% -284.85% -136.31%

Summary

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs beats Gopher Protocol on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Company Profile

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Gopher Protocol Company Profile

Gopher Protocol Inc., a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards. The company was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015. Gopher Protocol Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.