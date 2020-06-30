Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $289.85

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $289.85 and traded as low as $260.00. Charles Stanley Group shares last traded at $259.00, with a volume of 1,225 shares traded.

CAY has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 307 ($3.78) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Charles Stanley Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $133.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 274.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 289.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This is an increase from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile (LON:CAY)

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Stanley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Stanley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.