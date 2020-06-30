Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.96

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.67. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 1,611,300 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 15.36%. Analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter worth $51,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 451,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 3,676.4% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 209,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 203,634 shares during the period. 22.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.