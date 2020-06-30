Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Given a C$3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Champion Iron from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at C$2.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 13.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$0.96 and a 12 month high of C$2.90.

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

