Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

CARS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $541,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 150.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 37,580 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 12.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 203.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.