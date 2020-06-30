CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given Buy Rating at Piper Sandler

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of CDNA opened at $34.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94. CareDx has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 57,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,656,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,980. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CareDx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 58.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 267.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.