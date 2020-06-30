Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Cut to C$0.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities lowered Cardinal Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$0.80 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on Cardinal Energy and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered Cardinal Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of C$0.69.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$0.53 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.39.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.90). The firm had revenue of C$63.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Energy will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

