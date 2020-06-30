Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Hold

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ICPT. Raymond James lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.90.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.82. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $125.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.43.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by $0.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.53% and a negative return on equity of 430.51%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $50,385,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 595,817 shares of company stock valued at $50,405,516 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $766,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

