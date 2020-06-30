Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNQ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.21.

TSE CNQ opened at C$23.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$42.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.99%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 183,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.91, for a total value of C$4,565,704.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,110 shares in the company, valued at C$11,959,540.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

