Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Cambridge Cognition stock opened at GBX 38 ($0.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.99. Cambridge Cognition has a 12-month low of GBX 16.50 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 72.38 ($0.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06.

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported GBX (12.40) (($0.15)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (10.60) (($0.13)) by GBX (1.80) (($0.02)).

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health products. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from phases I-IV or a cognitive testing software that enhances the chances of success and minimizing the risk of failure in neuroscience research; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

