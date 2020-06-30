C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 393 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.8% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $198.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.85. The company has a market cap of $1,495.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

