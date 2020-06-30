Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.89

Burnham Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BURCA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.89 and traded as low as $10.15. Burnham shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 2,149 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Burnham from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th.

About Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

