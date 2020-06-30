Brokerages Expect Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) to report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.33. Envestnet posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.32 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Envestnet from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $506,262.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,469.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 3,367 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $254,814.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 272,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,625,221.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,653 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,644 in the last 90 days. 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Envestnet by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $87.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -640.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

