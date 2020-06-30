Brokerages Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $560.36 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) will announce sales of $560.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $568.21 million and the lowest is $549.00 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $641.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.75 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ashland Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ashland Global from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.77. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $81.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

