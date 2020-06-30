Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.34

Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.34 and traded as low as $9.24. Boulder Growth & Income Fund shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 139,730 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd.

In other Boulder Growth & Income Fund news, major shareholder Lola Brown Trust 1B sold 906,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $8,652,760.92. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 733,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 13.5% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,382 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.