Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 556,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,841 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.27% of Bottomline Technologies worth $20,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

EPAY opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 126.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $53,714.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,042.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $88,143.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,290,704.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,655 shares of company stock worth $1,968,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

