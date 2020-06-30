Bonhill Group’s (BONH) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their under review rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 71 ($0.87) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of BONH opened at GBX 7.25 ($0.09) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. Bonhill Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 80 ($0.98).

In other Bonhill Group news, insider Nilesh (Neil) Sachdev acquired 205,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($13.54) per share, with a total value of £2,264,900 ($2,787,226.19).

Bonhill Group Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and events company in the United Kingdom. The company's services include running digital advertising campaigns through its digital media platforms, demand generation solutions that generate qualified sales leads, bespoke content marketing programs, and intelligence-driven research reports.

