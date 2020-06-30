BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.10 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

Shares of BOKF opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.60. BOK Financial has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in BOK Financial by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in BOK Financial by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Martin E. Grunst purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,823.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.23 per share, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,607.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,610 shares of company stock worth $274,715 in the last 90 days. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.