Boart Longyear (ASX:BLY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.66

Boart Longyear Ltd. (ASX:BLY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $0.66. Boart Longyear shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 6,000 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $57.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.66.

Boart Longyear Company Profile (ASX:BLY)

Boart Longyear Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services, and drilling equipment and performance tooling for mining and mineral drilling companies in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Drilling Services and Global Products.

