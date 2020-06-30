BMO Capital Markets Raises Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$7.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.12.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$6.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion and a PE ratio of 26.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.12.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.69). The firm had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$131,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 306,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,181,160.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

