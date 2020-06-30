Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.25

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and traded as high as $21.10. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst shares last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 28,360 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48.

Get Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUI. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 38.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.