BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of BG Staffing worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BG Staffing during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BG Staffing by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of BG Staffing by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of BG Staffing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BG Staffing by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut BG Staffing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BG Staffing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

BGSF stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. BG Staffing Inc has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $22.38.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.78 million.

In other news, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,322.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 11,600 shares of company stock worth $97,089 in the last three months.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF).

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.