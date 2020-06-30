BELLUS Health’s (BLU) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TSE:BLU opened at C$13.61 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of C$7.37 and a 12 month high of C$16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.42. The firm has a market cap of $855.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.01 million.

In other BELLUS Health news, insider Orbimed Advisors LLC sold 36,400 shares of BELLUS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total value of C$512,657.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,182,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,653,146.94.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

