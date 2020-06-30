BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

BLU opened at C$13.61 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of C$7.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.01. The company has a market cap of $855.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.42.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.01 million.

In other BELLUS Health news, insider Orbimed Advisors LLC sold 36,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total value of C$512,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,182,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,653,146.94.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.