Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.59.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BBBY. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,112 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 36,249 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,437,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.