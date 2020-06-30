Base Resources (LON:BSE) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 21.25 ($0.26).

LON BSE opened at GBX 8.75 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $102.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. Base Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 14 ($0.17).

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

