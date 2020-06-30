Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 412,600.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter worth $48,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 190.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Barclays has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Barclays had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Barclays will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

