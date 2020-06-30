Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMO. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $52.22 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4,972.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

