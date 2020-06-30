Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Ball by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 213,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 327,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL stock opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.51. Ball has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.26.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.