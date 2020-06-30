Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.15

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.15 and traded as low as $28.25. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 362,093 shares changing hands.

BAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $995.78 million and a PE ratio of 17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.15.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$136.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$150.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Badger Daylighting Ltd will post 1.7500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.49%.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane acquired 10,000 shares of Badger Daylighting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$260,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,518,400.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

