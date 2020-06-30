Baader Bank Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €60.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurubis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €49.67 ($55.81).

Aurubis stock opened at €54.54 ($61.28) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €52.13 and a 200-day moving average of €48.28. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €30.05 ($33.76) and a 52 week high of €58.00 ($65.17).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

