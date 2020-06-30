Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.91 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) will announce sales of $134.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.00 million and the highest is $137.88 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $123.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $569.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $566.00 million to $572.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $542.12 million, with estimates ranging from $529.60 million to $572.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 45.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AX stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

