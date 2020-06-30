Axa Sells 71,846 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Axa lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71,846 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.0% of Axa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Axa owned approximately 0.18% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $196,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.50.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $350.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $358.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

