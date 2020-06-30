AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €22.38 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €22.38 ($25.15) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($26.97) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($27.53) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.34 ($26.23).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €18.62 ($20.92) on Tuesday. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($31.11). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.23.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

