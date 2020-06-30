AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($25.84) target price on AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($25.39) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($25.84) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.34 ($26.23).

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of AXA stock opened at €18.62 ($20.92) on Monday. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($24.87) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($31.11). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.23.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.