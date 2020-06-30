Axa Acquires 92,803 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Axa lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782,262 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,803 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Axa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Axa owned about 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $195,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Capital World Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,173,598,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.13.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $289.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.55 and a 200-day moving average of $282.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.