Axa Acquires 31,575 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Axa increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,938,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.9% of Axa’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Axa owned approximately 0.08% of Alibaba Group worth $377,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $215.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.93 and a 200 day moving average of $208.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.58. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $151.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

