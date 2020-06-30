Avation (LON:AVAP) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their under review rating on shares of Avation (LON:AVAP) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of AVAP stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.15) on Monday. Avation has a 12-month low of GBX 95.60 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 470 ($5.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $109.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.47.
Avation Company Profile
