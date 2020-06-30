Augean (LON:AUG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $175.18

Augean plc (LON:AUG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.18 and traded as high as $182.01. Augean shares last traded at $180.00, with a volume of 11,963 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 182.55. The company has a market cap of $198.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other Augean news, insider Mark Fryer sold 102,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £154,317 ($189,905.24).

Augean plc engages in the waste management businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates in five segments: Energy and Construction, Radioactive Waste Services, Augean Integrated Services, Augean North Sea Services, and Industry and Infrastructure. The Energy and Construction segment operates three hazardous and non-hazardous landfill operating sites that provide waste remediation, treatment, and disposal services.

