Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Holdings Trimmed by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,143 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.10% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 96,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 91,885 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ACBI stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 39.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shantella E. Cooper purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,045.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,554 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACBI. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

