Assura PLC (LON:AGR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.62 and traded as low as $76.55. Assura shares last traded at $77.30, with a volume of 4,187,388 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 94 ($1.16) to GBX 87 ($1.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 81 ($1.00) to GBX 83 ($1.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Assura currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 80.29 ($0.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.62. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42.

Assura (LON:AGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 2.80 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 2.80 ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Assura PLC will post 294.0000068 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam bought 25,000 shares of Assura stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,612.36).

About Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

