Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.36 Million

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020 // Comments off

Brokerages forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) will post $560.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $549.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $568.21 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $641.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.75 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth $3,104,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 601.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $10,485,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASH opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.