Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.36 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) will post $560.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $549.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $568.21 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $641.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.75 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth $3,104,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 601.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $10,485,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASH opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.