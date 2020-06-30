Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.97% of Arlington Asset Investment worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 1,378.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 531,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 324,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 67,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlington Asset Investment alerts:

Shares of AI stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.70. Arlington Asset Investment Corp has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 85.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.