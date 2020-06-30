Argos Resources (LON:ARG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.36

Shares of Argos Resources Ltd (LON:ARG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and traded as high as $3.20. Argos Resources shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 258,690 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.87. The company has a market cap of $5.74 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.

Argos Resources Company Profile (LON:ARG)

Argos Resources Ltd, together with its subsidiary, explores for oil and gas in the Falkland Islands. The company holds a royalty interest in the production license PL001 covering an area of approximately 1,126 square kilometers located in the North Falkland Basin. Argos Resources Ltd was founded in 1995 and is based in Stanley, the Falkland Islands.

