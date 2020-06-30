ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARX. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ARC Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of ARC Resources from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.73.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$4.43 on Monday. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.98.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$268.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$295.70 million. On average, analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.75%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

