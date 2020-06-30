AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 32,904 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,904 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $99.80 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.14.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.22.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

