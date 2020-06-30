AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 314,798 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 78.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,045.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 300.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

